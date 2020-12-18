Floyd County Police have charged a Haralson County woman with felony forgery and false statement and writings as the result of an incident that occurred on U.S. 411 east at Biddy Road in September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Starla Brianna Parker, 22, of Buchanan was pulled over for a traffic violation and did not have a physical drivers license on her at the time. She signed the name of a younger sister to the citations issued by police.
Thursday, police learned that Parker had signed a false name to the citations because she had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time.
Parker is also charged with misdemeanors for failure to appear, driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.