Haralson County man reportedly stole over $600 worth of merchandise from Home Depot

By Olivia Morley

Feb 25, 2022

A Haralson County man was arrested at the intersection of E. 10th Street and Maple Street after he reportedly stole over $600 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Martavious Jermaine Jackson, 25, is charged with felony shoplifting and was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.