A Haralson County man was arrested at the Exxon on Turner McCall Boulevard Thursday on a felony marijuana possession warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Cody Lee Ferguson, 28, of Buchanan, had over an ounce of marijuana in his possession when he was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for a tag violation on Sept. 22, 2020.

He was released on bond Friday.

