A Silver Creek man pulled over by Rome police for violating the hands-free driving law now faces a couple of felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Damon Craig Langham, 25, was stopped Tuesday around 1 p.m. on Broad Street at East First Avenue when the officer saw Langham holding a cellphone while driving a vehicle.
Langham was subsequently determined to be driving on a suspended license.
When police checked the vehicle, they found quantities of marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall along with a pipe containing methamphetamine residue and a digital scale.
He's charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of violating the hands-free law, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
Langham was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Tuesday night.