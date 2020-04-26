A Hampton man facing a long list of charges after he was found hiding on property off the Alabama Highway was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Dewayne Vessell, 36, of Hampton, was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after he was found in an outbuilding in the 4800 block of the Alabama Highway.
When police arrived he tried to run but was caught quickly. During a search of the area, officers found a bag of marijuana and a 9mm firearm.
Vessell is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He also is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of officers, giving police false identification, criminal trespassing and loitering or prowling.