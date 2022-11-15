Gunshots reported on Hardy Avenue David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman found two bullet holes in her home as well as a spent bullet on the floor of her dining room of her home on Hardy Avenue late Monday.According to the Rome Police report:A woman told officers that she heard about three shots fired near her home at around 8 p.m. Police canvassed the area for any evidence but could not locate a scene or any casings.Less than an hour later, police were dispatched a second time to the same home after the woman found a projectile on the floor of her dining room.There were also two bullet holes located in the dining room window. One bullet travelled through a coffee table before ending up on the dining room floor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Judge sentences man to two life terms in prison without parole in rape case Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff 21 min ago Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted 35 min ago Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter 35 min ago Texas bill on ethnic studies would add Mexican American, African American history to curriculum 35 min ago Cheez-It becomes official sponsor of Citrus Bowl featuring Big Ten vs. SEC 38 min ago Report shows significant racial gap in appraised home values 36 min ago 'Deplorable' garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe 36 min ago Football league's collapse sparks 2 lawsuits within 90 minutes of each other in San Antonio court 38 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Latest Region Stories Warnock campaign suing to force Saturday early voting ahead of runoff 21 min ago Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted 35 min ago Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter 35 min ago Texas bill on ethnic studies would add Mexican American, African American history to curriculum 35 min ago Cheez-It becomes official sponsor of Citrus Bowl featuring Big Ten vs. SEC 38 min ago Report shows significant racial gap in appraised home values 36 min ago 'Deplorable' garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe 36 min ago Football league's collapse sparks 2 lawsuits within 90 minutes of each other in San Antonio court 38 min ago