Golf clubs, tools taken from Melody Lane home
A man returned to his Melody Lane home late Friday night to find his garage door open and his golf clubs and tool set taken along with some other items.
According to Rome police reports:
The garage door at the home does not lock, the owner told police. It just has to be raised up by hand to open. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Other items taken were Nike golf shoes and a jump starter. All together the stolen items were valued at $1,200.