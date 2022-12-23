GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Cartersville David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 23, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was transported to Piedmont Cartersville hospital early Friday morning following an officer-involved shooting.According to the initial report from Cartersville Police:Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a man in his SUV on East Main Street at around 12:02 a.m.The man refused to exit the SUV, and attempted to run over an officer with the vehicle.Two officers fired into the vehicle striking the man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither officer was injured.The case and investigation have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death Board approves, introduces Belew as new Armuchee head coach Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories After stifling Ja’Marr Chase, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis seeks encore 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Christmas Caroling 1 hr ago Crystal Ball benefit returns with tropical theme 1 hr ago HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seminole's Flowers shatters record book 1 hr ago A shot clock like no other: Inside a 24-hour Miami Heat whirlwind of three times zones, two leagues, two teams and just the clothes on his back 1 hr ago WVDNR Police guide MCA cadets on first deer hunt 1 hr ago Senators detail local CDS priorities 1 hr ago Community Christmas Dinner signup deadline nearing 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Burglary suspect arrested after shooting in Cedartown Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans Around Town: King Claw due soon in West Rome. Brew crew in action at River Remedy. 'Tacky' social media. COLUMN: Barbara Kirby was always there Atlanta's Davidson Hospitality now managing Barnsley Resort; 'will oversee the planned expansion project' in addition to existing amenities Latest Region Stories After stifling Ja’Marr Chase, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis seeks encore 1 hr ago GOOD NEWS: Christmas Caroling 1 hr ago Crystal Ball benefit returns with tropical theme 1 hr ago HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seminole's Flowers shatters record book 1 hr ago A shot clock like no other: Inside a 24-hour Miami Heat whirlwind of three times zones, two leagues, two teams and just the clothes on his back 1 hr ago WVDNR Police guide MCA cadets on first deer hunt 1 hr ago Senators detail local CDS priorities 1 hr ago Community Christmas Dinner signup deadline nearing 1 hr ago