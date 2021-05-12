The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old who reportedly pointed a stolen gun at a Bartow County deputy.
According to a GBI press release:
Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was shot several times in the Monday night incident but his injuries are not life-threatening.
He was being sought on warrants alleging he stole a motorcycle and assaulted a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday. He also had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County for violation of juvenile probation.
Preliminary investigation indicates that, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, the BCSO received a tip that Young was walking on Azalea Drive in Cartersville. Deputies saw him run into a wooded area behind a residence and brought in a K-9 unit to assist in tracking him.
Meanwhile, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner, who was armed with a firearm. The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home.
Young stole the gun from the homeowner and pointed it at deputies that responded to the residence. One deputy, whose name was not released, fired at Young, striking him several times.
Once the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.