CALHOUN — A Calhoun man was shot and killed by police early Thursday morning as officers responded to a burglary call at a residence, according to police.
According to Chief Tony Pyle, Calhoun Police Department officers were dispatched to an address on Adair Street in reference to a burglary in progress and a male suspect was shot and killed at the scene.
As is usual procedure with officer-involved shooting cases, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified to investigate the incident, with local agencies recusing themselves.
“We have contacted the GBI and requested an independent investigation be performed by the agency,” Pyle said.
According to GBI reports, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:45 a.m, CPD officers responded to 121.5 Adair St. in reference to a burglary in progress and it was reported the burglar was armed with a knife.
The responding officers encountered 37-year-old Jose Brito Lopez, of Calhoun, inside of the residence. Lopez failed to comply with the officers’ commands to show them his hands and he continued to advance towards the officers.
One of the officers tased Lopez, but the taser was ineffective, and Lopez continued to advance towards the officers. Lopez was shot by one of the other officers on the scene that he was advancing towards, and died. None of the occupants of the home were injured.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.