Bartow County’s 911 supervisor was arrested Monday after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined she used the state’s crime database for her own purposes.
According to a GBI release:
Stormie Watkins, 52, of Cartersville, is charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy as a result of an independent investigation into allegations she used her authority to access Georgia Crime Information Center files for personal reasons.
Watkins was able to access certain GCIC files for official, legal, and legitimate purposes as a 911 dispatcher. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the unauthorized access and immediately contacted the GBI on April 13.
Watkins was arrested without incident and is being held at the Bartow County Jail.