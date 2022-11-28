A Garden Lakes man is charged with felony child molestation after a series of incidents which allegedly occurred from 2016 to 2019 at a home on Garden Lakes Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Juan Antonio Quiroz Zamorano, 33, is charged with felony child molestation and sexual battery Saturday after he "made contact with the intimate part of a child under the age of 16." He is being held without bond as of Monday morning.
Cartersville woman charged with assault
A Cartersville woman is charged with felony assault after an incident on Ashely Oaks Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Marie Haynes, 35, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery when she "intentionally caused physical bodily harm to another and she impeded the normal breathing of another by strangulation." She is being held on $11,200 as of Monday morning.
West Rome man charged with burglary
A West Rome man is charged with burglary after entering a vacant home on Lucille Ave without permission on Saturday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric LaFayette Crawford, 56, is charged with first degree burglary after "entered a vacant home without permission" and "used the electricity at the house without permission. He is being held on $7,900 bail.
New York man charged with motor vehicle theft
An Albany, New York man is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle after an incident early Sunday morning on Dodd Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Calvin Williams Jr., 28, is charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor battery and obstruction of police officers. Williams allegedly took the vehicle and struck or shoved the owner then and "tensed and pushed away from officers while being handcuffed" and refusing to exit the vehicle. He is being held on $5,200 bail.
Trion woman charged with possession of marijuana
A Trion woman is facing a felony possession of marijuana charge after her arrest Saturday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Danielle Dowdy, 34, is charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop for speeding. Police detected the odor of marijuana from within the vehicle and after a search several bottles containing a green, leafy substance were located.
Rome police revive overdose victim with Narcan
Rome police responded to reports of an overdose at a home on Walnut Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to Rome City Police Department reports:
The responding officer found the victim on the floor, unconscious. The victim's fiancé said he had used meth in the past, but had been clean for two years. The officer administered Narcan and before firefighters arrived on the scene. EMS then transported the victim to the hospital, and no further information on him is available.