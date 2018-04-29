Galaxy cellphone, checkbook taken from unlocked car
A woman reported to Rome police Saturday morning that someone went inside her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at the Post Office and took her Samsung Galaxy cellphone and checkbook.
According to Rome police reports:
The vehicle was parked at the Post Office at 1420 Martha Berry Highway when the theft occurred around 11:15 a.m. An officer attempted to obtain security footage from the Post Office but it had closed before he could do so.
The phone was valued at $600 and the checkbook at $25.