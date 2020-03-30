A Gainesville man who was arrested in the parking lot of a closed business on Shorter Avenue late Sunday faces a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police noticed Kevin Daniel Peavy, 45, Gainesville, around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 2500 block of Shorter Avenue. Police found a bag containing two needles and and a container with suspected methamphetamine when they searched Peavy. He is also charged with misdemeanor loitering or prowling.