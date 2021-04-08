A Gadsden, Alabama, man was killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 411 in Bartow County.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the Etowah River Bridge south of Kingston, close to the Macedonia Road intersection.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
A motorist driving west on the four-lane, coming toward Rome, observed a black Hyundai Veloster driven by Jeremy Dakota Moon, 30, coming up from behind at a high rate of speed.
The driver in front started to change lanes to allow Moon's vehicle to pass, but Moon sideswiped that vehicle and lost control of his car after the initial impact.
The Hyundai Veloster overturned several times, resulting in fatal injuries to Moon.
The Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the wreck.