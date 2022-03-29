Ga. 53 wreck injures 1, kids OK Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cave Spring woman rear-ended a pickup truck on Ga. 53 Thursday, injuring the driver, reports stated.According Floyd County Police Department reports:The woman was driving too fast as she topped a hill and failed to see the slower moving Chevrolet S-10 pickup in front of her.The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was transported to Floyd Medical Center by emergency vehicle services; however, the two children in the vehicle were uninjured. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Ray, Bradley Man accused of Floyd carjackings charged with murder in Bartow County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists