A Cave Spring woman rear-ended a pickup truck on Ga. 53 Thursday, injuring the driver, reports stated.

According Floyd County Police Department reports:

The woman was driving too fast as she topped a hill and failed to see the slower moving Chevrolet S-10 pickup in front of her.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was transported to Floyd Medical Center by emergency vehicle services; however, the two children in the vehicle were uninjured.

