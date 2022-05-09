Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday for a 41-year-old woman who died in a late-night wreck on May 1 on Pleasant Hope Road.
Alexis Trachelle Pendleton Lloyd was pronounced dead at the emergency center at Atrium Health Floyd, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. She was a passenger in the vehicle and Proctor said her body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy because of the ensuing investigation.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said the investigation is continuing and that speed was a factor. A copy of the police report identifies James K. McDonald, 44, of Rome as the driver. The narrative from the report states:
The 2005 Nissan 350Z was traveling northwest on Pleasant Hope Road approaching Shiflett Road from the southeast. The vehicle approached a curve near 734 Pleasant Hope Road where the driver lost control.
The vehicle began to spin at this point, according to the witness, and traveled some distance on the road before exiting the road. The vehicle's front end went up an embankment for a short distance, which caused the catalytic converter to make a deep gouge mark in the pavement.
It traveled some distance before striking a tree on the passenger's side door. The passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and was partially ejected. Before being fully ejected, the female was pinned between the door and the car seat due to the impact on the tree.
Upon speaking with the driver at the hospital, he stated that he lost control because of some loose gravel. The driver stated he was driving between 35 and 40 mph. The driver also said he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day, around lunch time.