Four people were arrested around Floyd County Thursday night and early Friday morning on multiple drug charges, including meth possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession and marijuana possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police arrested Joseph Matthew Wheeler, 23, at the intersection of E. 6th St. and E. Second Ave after he was pulled over for driving on a suspended license. After searching his car, police officers found a baggie of meth, a baggie of ecstasy pills and less than an ounce of marijuana.
Wheeler is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule I controlled substance possession, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and marijuana possession. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.
Michael Anthony Foster, 49, was arrested on Shorter Avenue after Floyd County police found hydrocodone pills in his right pocket. He is charged with felony Schedule II controlled substance possession and was released on bond Friday.
Floyd County police arrested Cory Guy Barnes, 27, at Pine Crest Motel around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony meth possession charge. Barnes had been a passenger during a traffic stop where police found he had an active felony warrant.
During his arrest, Barnes had meth and syringes in his possession. He was held for the Heard County's Sheriff Office Friday.
Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, Floyd County police arrested Amber Faith Baker, 37, at the Budget Inn on Martha Berry Highway. During the incident, Baker had a glass pipe with meth residue and marijuana.
She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession. She was released on bond Friday.