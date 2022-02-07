Four people were arrested around Floyd County on different drug charges over the weekend.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Late Friday afternoon, Jessica Renee Hand, 35, trespassed on a person's property in Silver Creek on Pleasant Hope Road. While searching her, police found suspected meth and a needle.
Hand is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor obstruction of police, criminal trespass and possession of drug related objects. She was released on bond over the weekend.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Amy Christina Wilburn, 35, was pulled over for driving without a license. During the traffic stop on Lee Street, Floyd County police found over four grams of meth, marijuana and Xanax pills. She also had scales and packaging material.
Wilburn is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related objects possession and driving without a license. She was held without bond Monday.
Jerry Lee Warren III, 35, was arrested near Maple Food Mart Saturday evening after police found a syringe with suspected heroin in his possession. Warren is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance and was awaiting to be assigned bond Monday.
Molly Lynn Rucker, 20, was arrested at the Sunoco on Maple Road Sunday after Rome police pulled her over for a headlight requirement and found she had meth and marijuana in her car.
She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession, driving in violation of license class and headlight requirement. She was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Lucille Marie Willier, 47, was arrested at the intersection of Maple Road and E. 14th Street after she gave police a false name during a traffic stop. During the arrest, police found she had several active warrants and a suspended license.
Rome police also found synthetic marijuana and two glass pipes with meth residue. Willier is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana, cocaine possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving false name to law enforcement, window tint violation and driving on a suspended license. She was held without bond Monday.