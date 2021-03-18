A Stone Mountain man serving time in the Floyd County Prison now faces multiple charges after an investigation into the drop of both methamphetamine and marijuana for distribution inside the prison, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dandre Aakyno Frederick, 26, of Stone Mountain, allegedly conspired with two others to have meth and marijuana dropped off at the Floyd County Recycling Center on Lavender Drive in October of 2019.
The drug drop contained more than 98 grams of suspected marijuana and over 29 grams of methamphetamine.
Frederick is charged with felony use of a communication facility in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of items prohibited for an inmate.