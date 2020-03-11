A former LaFayette city court clerk was arrested Tuesday after an investigation revealed a large amount of funds missing.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
On March 7, the city requested the state agency investigate what appeared to be missing funds from the city court as well as the police department.
Records were reviewed back to 2013 -- there were no records prior to 2013 -- and an audit conducted by an outside firm discovered "large sums of varying amounts of money missing," the GBI stated.
After a lengthy investigation by the GBI, the GBI Financial Investigations Unit in consultation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Jan Bridges was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of fiduciary of over $500.