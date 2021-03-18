A former inmate at the Floyd County Prison is charged with conspiring with another man to smuggle methamphetamine into the facility, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Orlandis Deon Hill, 27, is accused of conspiring with another inmate and a probationer, the latter a known Bloods gang member, to bring 3.1 ounces of methamphetamine and more than two dozen oxycodone pills into the Floyd County Prison on Oct. 22.
Hill is charged with use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony, conspiracy to violated the Controlled Substances Act and participation in street gang activity and possession of items prohibited for an inmate.