At least one local law enforcement officer suffered injuries during a foot chase in the area of Dean Street and East Nineteenth Street Thursday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlos Demond Woodard, 31, was ultimately taken into custody by Rome police just before 3 p.m. and charged with felony obstruction for pulling an officer over a fence that resulted in injuries to the officer.
Woodard also faces a misdemeanor obstruction count, a probation violation and three counts of contempt of Superior Court.