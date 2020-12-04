A northern Floyd County woman has been charged with a felony for cruelty to children in the first degree after allegedly striking the girl, berating her with abusive language and telling the child she should go and shoot herself.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deana Elaine McCauley, 61, of Armuchee was arrested by Floyd County authorities Thursday on warrants after police were provided with a video of McCauley using profane language toward the child, calling the teenager stupid and that no one liked her before suggesting the child shoot herself.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred at the McCauley home Tuesday and Wednesday of this week