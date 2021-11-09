The Floyd County Sheriff's Office joined 65 other state sheriffs in Operation Watchful Eye, a joint effort focused on compliance with sex offender registration requirements.
The purpose of the effort, according to a FCSO release issued Tuesday, is to create awareness that sheriffs’ offices work collectively, network, and actively engage in statewide verification checks and other noncompliance matters to make Georgia safer.
From Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, the FCSO checked in with its 275 registered sex offenders to ensure they were following state registration laws.
Deputies arrested three Rome residents -- 42-year-old Melissa Ann Keeler, 38-year-old Floyd Terrell Massey Jr. and 42-year-old Marcus Sintel Williams -- on charges that they weren't in compliance with sex offender registry restrictions.
Alan Dennis Mobley, a 61-year-old county resident, is still on the run from a September warrant issued for failing to comply with state registration laws.
A total of 10,330 registered sex offenders, 341 designated predators and 351 homeless sex offenders were revealed to be living in Georgia.
Statewide, more than 50 warrants were issued for registration violations, three warrants were issued for new sex offenses, 26 warrants were issued for residency violations of the sex offender registry and 13 warrants were issued for other miscellaneous new charges.
Nearly 470 registered sex offenders changed addresses without updating the state registry. Sheriff's offices will be tracking those individuals down with the help of other agencies.