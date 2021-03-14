A Floyd County teenager is now facing felony charges in connection with a dispute at a home on Melton Street last summer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Koven James Stephens, 18, of Lindale was picked up from the Meriwether County Jail on Friday and returned to Rome to be held responsible for an incident on July 20, 2020.
A warrant states that Stephens got into a verbal altercation with a woman before firing multiple rounds from a pistol as he was leaving the residence.
Stephens is charged with the felonies aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a crime.
He is also charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.