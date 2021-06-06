A Floyd County teenager faces multiple felonies after allegedly entering a home on Dodd Boulevard without permission and taking an automobile. He is also accused of firing a shot through the window of another home, endangering the lives of five people inside the residence.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Hunter Douglas Reed, 19, of Lindale was arrested by Floyd County police just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Riverbend Drive.

Reed entered a residence on Dodd Boulevard and stole a vehicle. When police stopped the vehicle, they determined he was driving under the influence and had a stolen firearm under driver's seat.

He also resisted four officers during the process of being taken into custody.

Reed is charged with the felonies theft by by taking a motor vehicle, theft by taking a firearm, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and four counts of terroristic threats and acts.

The teen is also charged with the misdemeanors discharging a firearm near a street, discharging a firearm while under the influence, driving without insurance, obstruction of officers, DUI, an open container violation, underage possession of alcohol and five counts of reckless conduct.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.