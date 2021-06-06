A Floyd County teenager faces multiple felonies after allegedly entering a home on Dodd Boulevard without permission and taking an automobile. He is also accused of firing a shot through the window of another home, endangering the lives of five people inside the residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hunter Douglas Reed, 19, of Lindale was arrested by Floyd County police just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Riverbend Drive.
Reed entered a residence on Dodd Boulevard and stole a vehicle. When police stopped the vehicle, they determined he was driving under the influence and had a stolen firearm under driver's seat.
He also resisted four officers during the process of being taken into custody.
Reed is charged with the felonies theft by by taking a motor vehicle, theft by taking a firearm, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and four counts of terroristic threats and acts.
The teen is also charged with the misdemeanors discharging a firearm near a street, discharging a firearm while under the influence, driving without insurance, obstruction of officers, DUI, an open container violation, underage possession of alcohol and five counts of reckless conduct.