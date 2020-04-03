A Rome man is charged with felony criminal attempt to commit child molestation in yet another internet sex case.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Ryan Allen, 34, was arrested Thursday night after Floyd County Police allege that he made contact via a mobile app with a person he thought was under the age of 16. Allen is accused of describing sexual acts that he wanted to engage in and then drove to a location to meet the child.
Allen is also charged with felonies for obscene internet contact with a child and use of a computer to seduce a child to commit an illegal act.