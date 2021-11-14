The Floyd County Police Department has been awarded a $300,000 HEAT grant, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety announced.
Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grants fund specialized traffic enforcement units.
The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
“This has been a tragic year for fatalities on the roads of Floyd County," Police Chief Mark Wallace said. "Our officers do excellent work with traffic enforcement, but we are excited to partner with GOHS and their network of agencies to get the extra boost of support that will bring our numbers down to zero.”
The goal of the HEAT program is to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.
GOHS Director Allen Poole said there's been an increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year.
"Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable,” Poole said.
The FCPD HEAT Unit will use the grant to develop and implement strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.
As partners in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DUI campaign and the “Click It Or Ticket” seatbelt campaigns, they'll also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional roadchecks and sobriety checkpoints.
FCPD is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a HEAT grant for the federal 2022 fiscal year that started Oct. 1.