Floyd County Police Department welcomes newest officer

Community service and helping his hometown are the goals that led the Floyd County Police Department's most recent academy graduate to become a police officer.
Logan Nelson, a 2018 graduate of Pepperell High School, completed his studies today from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and was sworn in as a peace officer for the Floyd County Police Department.
He was awarded the “guidon,” or class flag during a private ceremony with faculty and students Friday at their campus in Pickens County.
The guidon is awarded to a student who best represents the spirit of the class. Nelson was nominated by his instructors because of his tenacity and resilience during the 11-week course of study.
Nelson is excited about his new career and has so far enjoyed traffic enforcement and drug investigations during his cadet phase of employment.
The state academy includes class instruction in law and criminal procedure, but also incorporates training from local agencies as well as instruction in firearms and emergency vehicle operation. The police department additionally trains officers prior to the academy in policy and code of conduct.
In his interview with the police department, Nelson stated that he lives in Floyd County and wants to be a part of improving the area where he lives and making a positive change in the community.
Nelson was sworn in Friday by Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson and was presented with his badge by FCPD Chief Mark Wallace.
He will return to the academy next week for crisis intervention training and de-escalation techniques, but will begin field training in the following weeks.