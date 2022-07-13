A Canton teen and Calhoun man are charged in separate incidents of molesting minors.

According to Floyd County Police Department and jail reports:

Brentson Christopher Yarber, 18, of Canton was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, strongarm rape and aggravated sodomy.

He is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a young child between August 2020 and August 2021.

Henry Alex Vicente Velasquez, 22, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting two young children in incidents that took place between 2013 and 2014.

Velasquez is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery and strong arm rape.

Both were being held without bond Tuesday.

