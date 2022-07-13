Floyd County police arrest 2 on child sex charges Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jul 13, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Canton teen and Calhoun man are charged in separate incidents of molesting minors.According to Floyd County Police Department and jail reports:Brentson Christopher Yarber, 18, of Canton was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, strongarm rape and aggravated sodomy.He is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a young child between August 2020 and August 2021.Henry Alex Vicente Velasquez, 22, of Calhoun is accused of sexually assaulting two young children in incidents that took place between 2013 and 2014.Velasquez is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery and strong arm rape.Both were being held without bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust Around Town: Of Mexican restaurants, tennis courts and now 7-digit car washes Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes Starters announced as Trout gets 10th career nod Failed GOP gov. candidate cheers explosion that damaged Georgia Guidestones Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Local blood supply hits critically low levels 10 min ago How to keep your pets safe from house fires 19 min ago Valpo extends premium pay to recent retirees 36 min ago Montgomery County Fair: As 4-H participation rebounds, horse show looking to grow 37 min ago Traffic enforcement detail to take place in Montgomery County today 37 min ago Moraine road paving will mean extended lane closures for about a month 37 min ago Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city 37 min ago Coroner's office responds after body found in Great Miami River in Miamisburg 37 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 3 charged in Shannon marijuana trafficking, animal cruelty bust Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town: Of Mexican restaurants, tennis courts and now 7-digit car washes $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Latest Region Stories Local blood supply hits critically low levels 10 min ago How to keep your pets safe from house fires 19 min ago Valpo extends premium pay to recent retirees 36 min ago Montgomery County Fair: As 4-H participation rebounds, horse show looking to grow 37 min ago Traffic enforcement detail to take place in Montgomery County today 37 min ago Moraine road paving will mean extended lane closures for about a month 37 min ago Good Sam redevelopment plan gets green light from city 37 min ago Coroner's office responds after body found in Great Miami River in Miamisburg 37 min ago