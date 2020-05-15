A Floyd County man was killed after an off road vehicle went off a trail near on Fouche Gap near Wildlife Trail on Friday.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
First responders found a man dead after a Jeep designed for off road riding went off a trail in the area around 6 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Giles 61-year-old Ron Rohler of Floyd County died. His cause of death is currently under investigation, Giles said.