Police news

A Floyd County man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident that is alleged to have occurred back in October.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Terry Lynn Coots, 59, was arrested Friday at the Floyd County Courthouse.

He is alleged to have used a blunt object to strike a woman in the head at a location on Wilkerson Road on Oct. 23.

The woman suffered what police described as a medium sized laceration to the forehead during the incident.

Coonts is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.