A Floyd County man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident that is alleged to have occurred back in October.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry Lynn Coots, 59, was arrested Friday at the Floyd County Courthouse.
He is alleged to have used a blunt object to strike a woman in the head at a location on Wilkerson Road on Oct. 23.
The woman suffered what police described as a medium sized laceration to the forehead during the incident.
Coonts is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.