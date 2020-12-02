A Floyd County man remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $1,715 bond on felony theft and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Nathanial Danford, 28, was approached by a Rome Police Department officer on Nov. 24 on New Calhoun Highway trying to start a motorcycle, but ran when he saw the officer. The motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson, came back as stolen from Bartow County.
On Tuesday morning, the same officer saw Danford on Wet Oak Drive near Northside Drive where he gave a false name and was found to have a baggie of methamphetamine.
Danford is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false name to a law enforcement officer and failure to appear.