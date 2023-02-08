Floyd County man charged with stalking his mother Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Heights Drive after reportedly breaking a temporary order of protection that his mother placed on him, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Richard Garcia, 59, is charged with felony aggravated stalking and was held without bond as of Wednesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during Calhoun break-in Four accused of stealing firearms, valuable from unlocked cars in rash of thefts Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Teams set for 3rd annual Doug Sanders Classic golf tournament 17 min ago Prep report: North Scott buries a dozen 3s in win over Muscatine 50 min ago Morehead State students earn top rankings for scientific research 50 min ago Lynn Camp Beta wins top spots at State 50 min ago CHRISTEN GIBSON: What dreams are made of: Writing for the Times-Tribune 51 min ago Local teams readying for Class A-B district tournaments 51 min ago Virginia legislators respond to State of the Union address 58 min ago KSrelief launches charity campaign to help those affected by quake in Turkiye and Syria 58 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Latest Region Stories Teams set for 3rd annual Doug Sanders Classic golf tournament 17 min ago Prep report: North Scott buries a dozen 3s in win over Muscatine 50 min ago Morehead State students earn top rankings for scientific research 50 min ago Lynn Camp Beta wins top spots at State 50 min ago CHRISTEN GIBSON: What dreams are made of: Writing for the Times-Tribune 51 min ago Local teams readying for Class A-B district tournaments 51 min ago Virginia legislators respond to State of the Union address 58 min ago KSrelief launches charity campaign to help those affected by quake in Turkiye and Syria 58 min ago