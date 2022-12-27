Floyd County man charged with methamphetamine possession By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 32-year-old Floyd County man was arrested on meth possession and DUI charges Monday near the intersection of U.S. 27 and and Hwy. 411. According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dustin Blevins was released on bond by early Tuesday. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Board approves, introduces Belew as new Armuchee head coach Search warrant turns up 33 different prescription medications in residence in the Armuchee area Police report over 40 wrecks after surprise snow, ice Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco 20 min ago Arc Madison Cortland hosts Christmas concert at St. Paul's Church 20 min ago Oneida police investigate grand larceny 21 min ago Atmospheric river is hitting Bay Area with heavy rain, winds -- here's how long it will last 21 min ago DEC investigates illegal hunting in Herkimer County 21 min ago Rain pounding the Bay Area could signal the wettest end of the year since 2005 21 min ago Wreck blocks I-90 22 min ago State Police arrest Madison County man on hundreds of sex crime charges 22 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work Harbin Clinic, Atrium Health Floyd confirm merger plans How Georgia's new Medicaid work requirement program will work After 65 years, Wilson service station in LaFayette closing up shop Board approves, introduces Belew as new Armuchee head coach Latest Region Stories The classic, family-owned restaurants to try when visiting San Francisco 20 min ago Arc Madison Cortland hosts Christmas concert at St. Paul's Church 20 min ago Oneida police investigate grand larceny 21 min ago Atmospheric river is hitting Bay Area with heavy rain, winds -- here's how long it will last 21 min ago DEC investigates illegal hunting in Herkimer County 21 min ago Rain pounding the Bay Area could signal the wettest end of the year since 2005 21 min ago Wreck blocks I-90 22 min ago State Police arrest Madison County man on hundreds of sex crime charges 22 min ago