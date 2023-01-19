Floyd County man charged with meth possession Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Floyd County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of meth stemming from an incident on July 12, 2022 on Youngs Mill Road, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Justin Hines, 50, is being held on $5,700 bond as of Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Report: Police investigate DUI complaint, find child in vehicle Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Second Avenue widening project, River District construction may cause Fifth Avenue traffic snarl Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Dunkin' set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year 43 min ago Tigers land one prospect in Baseball America’s top 100 46 min ago Red Wings try to end skid, stay above .500 in Vegas 49 min ago Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins 46 min ago Section III boys basketball steal leaders, sorted by class, through Jan. 18 47 min ago Portland police investigating 'suspicious' death on Fore River Parkway 46 min ago Hours-long standoff in Wells ends in man's death 46 min ago Busy finish for OHS fine arts starts this weekend 50 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Around Town: No slowing down the 'Shannon Surge' at 53 and 140. Dining: More burgers, pizza and Mexican on the way Report: Police investigate DUI complaint, find child in vehicle Latest Region Stories Dunkin' set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year 43 min ago Tigers land one prospect in Baseball America’s top 100 46 min ago Red Wings try to end skid, stay above .500 in Vegas 49 min ago Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins 46 min ago Section III boys basketball steal leaders, sorted by class, through Jan. 18 47 min ago Portland police investigating 'suspicious' death on Fore River Parkway 46 min ago Hours-long standoff in Wells ends in man's death 46 min ago Busy finish for OHS fine arts starts this weekend 50 min ago