An altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Old Rockmart Road Friday morning has led to a felony criminal damage to property charge against a Silver Creek man, reports stated.

John Kristopher Wheeler, 35, of Silver Creek ,was picked up Saturday at his home where he is accused of beating a woman and restraining her was well as throwing things around the house and through the windshield of a vehicle.

Wheeler is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, battery under provisions of the Family Violence Statute, false imprisonment, loitering and criminal trespass.

