An altercation at a home on Old Rockmart Road led to a felony charge of criminal damage to property against a Silver Creek man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Kristopher Wheeler, 35, of Silver Creek, was picked up Saturday at his home, where he is accused of beating a woman and restraining her was well as throwing things around the house and through the windshield of a vehicle.
Wheeler is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, battery under the Family Violence Act, false imprisonment, loitering and criminal trespass.