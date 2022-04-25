Floyd County man charged with felony cruelty to children By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Apr 25, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he slapped his girlfriend's 13-year-old child in the face, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Justin Dewayne Davis is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Chattooga woman killed in head on collision on U.S. 27 near Old Summerville Road That's a wrap: Filming with Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney ends at Rome home One last walk through Glenwood: Community has a chance to visit current facility before primary school move Arrest made in Polk body case, Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 'person of interest' in the case Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists