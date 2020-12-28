A burglary at a convenience store on Dean Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning has resulted in the arrest of a Floyd County man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Lee Kines, 26, of Silver Creek was arrested Saturday afternoon following an investigation into a break in at a closed convenience store on Dean Avenue.
Kines is accused of breaking a front window with a hatchet like device to gain entry. He is alleged to have taken between $600 and $700 in cash along with four packs of cigarettes before leaving the store via the front door.
Kines is charged with felony burglary.