Floyd County man charged with burglary

Jan 21, 2022

A 45-year-old Floyd County man remained in jail on Friday on charges that he burglarized a home on Red Fox Drive, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Anthony Shane Baxter, 45, is charged with felony first-degree burglary. He is accused of entering the residence on Jan. 20 with the intent to commit a theft.