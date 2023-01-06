Floyd County man charged with aggravated stalking Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Floyd County man is charged with aggravated stalking after he was found in the presence of his mother who he was court-ordered not to contact, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Andrew McCall Rolan, 25, is charged with aggravated stalking after making contact with his mother at her home. He is being held without bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Bond hearing for Watkins scheduled after high court overturns conviction Four arrested after brawl at West Rome Waffle House Georgia begins repatriating Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Park and playground for all abilities coming to Ringgold 26 min ago Muscatine's Petal & Leaf owner reflects on nearly two years of being in the flower business 1 hr ago Section III girls basketball steal leaders, sorted by year in school, through Jan. 5 1 hr ago Muskies see success but come up short against Central DeWitt 1 hr ago Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls win 77th straight; Blount boys improve to 11-5 1 hr ago January is National Blood Donor Month 1 hr ago PET OF THE WEEK: Willie Wee 1 hr ago Bearcats sitting on success ahead of rivalry against Griffons 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 17 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Rome woman charged in hit-and-run that killed Floyd County man Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Latest Region Stories Park and playground for all abilities coming to Ringgold 26 min ago Muscatine's Petal & Leaf owner reflects on nearly two years of being in the flower business 1 hr ago Section III girls basketball steal leaders, sorted by year in school, through Jan. 5 1 hr ago Muskies see success but come up short against Central DeWitt 1 hr ago Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls win 77th straight; Blount boys improve to 11-5 1 hr ago January is National Blood Donor Month 1 hr ago PET OF THE WEEK: Willie Wee 1 hr ago Bearcats sitting on success ahead of rivalry against Griffons 1 hr ago