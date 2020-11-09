A man who almost struck deputies while trying to flee from them faces two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Boyd, 28, was taken into custody Sunday near his residence on Turner Bend Road.
Deputies said Boyd tried to flee from the officers who were performing civil responsibilities and nearly struck the officers in his bid to leave the residence.
He is also charged with felony aggravated assault, two felony probation violations and a misdemeanor obstruction charge.