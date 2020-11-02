A wreck on the Armuchee Connector late Saturday night has resulted in a felony drug charge against a Floyd County man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Trey Tyler, 37, left the highway and struck a bridge on the Armuchee connector around 9 p.m. Saturday. During the investigation police found several 30 mg amphetamine pills on the man.
Tyler is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with misdemeanors for driving under the influence, failing to maintain a lane and possession of drugs not in an original container.