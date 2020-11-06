A Rome man was arrested by Floyd County police Thursday following an investigation into the theft of a truck and bass boat from property on Hill Minshew Road back in July.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rodney Shane McClarity, 39, took a 2013 Ford F-150 truck and a 2000 Skeeter bass boat on July 10 after breakin
g into a home where he took truck keys and other items along with another unidentified individual. The boat was recovered in pieces at a location on Economy Lane in August.
McClarity is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking a motor vehicle and burglary in the first degree.