A Lindale man arrested on charges that he bit a woman during an altercation on Alfred Avenue on Saturday morning got into additional trouble he reportedly punched a staff member at the Floyd County Jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harold Darrell Moore, 42, was initially arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge around 3 a.m. Saturday following an incident at his home in Lindale.
After reaching the jail, Moore is accused of striking a jail officer resulting in a felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer charge.