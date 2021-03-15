The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This is the 8 a.m. report for Monday, March 15
Most Popular
Articles
- Armuchee teen dies in Friday morning wreck
- Early morning raid turns up meth, gabapentin
- Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Cobb woman
- Caught on camera: Atlanta Police arrest murder suspect minutes after it happens
- Loss of MSA status could have wide-range of implications for Rome and Floyd County.
- 18 Georgia hospitals penalized by high rates of infections
- 82-year-old seeking to become one of the oldest people to through hike the Appalachian Trial
- First responders who saved Calhoun teen from fiery wreck commended
- Sheriff’s Office K-9 nabs fugitive
- Police enforcement downtown increased after continuing complaints