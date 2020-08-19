The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. This is the 24-hour report for Wednesday August 19 at 8 a.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Who is Kamala Harris' husband? Douglas Emhoff, from #DougHive to the Taco Bell Chihuahua
- FCS reports COVID-19 contacts at Coosa Middle School, 73 more in quarantine
- Armuchee's mascot: Good intentions are not enough
- Local school systems report COVID-19 quarantines as they enter 2nd week of classes
- Wilson resigns as Floyd County School superintendent, White named as interim
- Gordon Central High closing for two weeks after 5 cases, quarantine rules result in teacher shortage
- Rome man charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation
- Gordon County Schools COVID-19 Report: 1 new case reported during first days, 2 prior
- Report: Rome man kept oxycodone and marijuana in clothing
- Calhoun City Schools COVID-19 report: 13 cases prior to first day, none over first three days