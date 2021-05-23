Most Popular
Articles
- Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act
- Police follow up on leads from Fay Street shooting, ID victim as 26-year-old Jasper Brewster
- Police: Cedartown woman falsely claimed to have cancer to get donations
- Airline passengers may have to get weighed before boarding
- Debbie Dingell will be hospitalized 5-7 days after emergency ulcer surgery
- Rome man sentenced to serve 18 years in prison in 2018 shooting on Shorter Avenue
- Rob Lowe: My neighbour isn't the same since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in
- Police arrest three on possession of meth with intent to distribute charges
- Shorter prepares to sell off Southwest Georgia campus
- Rome man nabbed in child sex sting